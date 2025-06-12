University of Minnesota students protest UMore Park land sale for new aerospace center in Rosemount

Some University of Minnesota students are protesting the U’s sale of UMore Park land in Rosemount to a local aerospace company that officials say is working with the Department of Defense.
At Friday’s Board of Regents meeting, U officials are poised to finalize the $8.1 million sale of 60 acres in UMore Park so North Wind, which has facilities in Plymouth and St. Paul, can build the Minnesota Aerospace Complex.
Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), which has been actively involved in pro-Palestine demonstrations around campus for years, allege that the land is being purchased with money from a Department of Defense contract and that North Wind may design and test missiles, which the company hasn’t confirmed or denied.
“Politically, we don’t agree with the university using its resources to further the development of missiles,” said Emil Chu, a 2024 U graduate.
A North Wind spokesperson said in a statement that it’s a “landmark project that builds on Minnesota’s long tradition of aerospace innovation,” but they declined to answer specific questions about their work.
“We look forward to the many benefits this project will bring to the region, including boosting economic development, creating jobs, and revitalizing a historic site,” the statement said.
According to Board of Regents documents, the U will partner with the complex and the College of Science and Engineering will have dedicated space on-site. Though the partnership’s nature is unclear, U students may get to work on “computational modeling and simulation” in a lab to be built there, one of multiple buildings planned. The center will also include research facilities and wind tunnels.
UMore Park was comprised of 8,000 acres of land deeded to the U in 1947, but several large parcels have recently been sold to developers, leaving the U with 3,900 acres. At the end of WWII, Gopher Ordnance Works operated a smokeless gunpowder facility there; it has had several other uses since then. Some parts are known to be polluted and require environmental cleanup.