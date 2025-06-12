News & Politics

University of Minnesota students protest UMore Park land sale for new aerospace center in Rosemount

Some students are concerned about the Minnesota Aerospace Complex’s work with the defense industry. The company, North Wind, calls it a “landmark project.”

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 1:00PM
Ruins of an ammunition plant sit on a portion of the UMore Park property in Rosemount, Minn., on Tuesday, July 23, 2013. ] (ANNA REED/STAR TRIBUNE) anna.reed@startribune.com (cq)
Ruins of an ammunition plant sit on a portion of the UMore Park property in Rosemount, photographed in 2013. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Some University of Minnesota students are protesting the U’s sale of UMore Park land in Rosemount to a local aerospace company that officials say is working with the Department of Defense.

At Friday’s Board of Regents meeting, U officials are poised to finalize the $8.1 million sale of 60 acres in UMore Park so North Wind, which has facilities in Plymouth and St. Paul, can build the Minnesota Aerospace Complex.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), which has been actively involved in pro-Palestine demonstrations around campus for years, allege that the land is being purchased with money from a Department of Defense contract and that North Wind may design and test missiles, which the company hasn’t confirmed or denied.

“Politically, we don’t agree with the university using its resources to further the development of missiles,” said Emil Chu, a 2024 U graduate.

A North Wind spokesperson said in a statement that it’s a “landmark project that builds on Minnesota’s long tradition of aerospace innovation,” but they declined to answer specific questions about their work.

“We look forward to the many benefits this project will bring to the region, including boosting economic development, creating jobs, and revitalizing a historic site,” the statement said.

According to Board of Regents documents, the U will partner with the complex and the College of Science and Engineering will have dedicated space on-site. Though the partnership’s nature is unclear, U students may get to work on “computational modeling and simulation” in a lab to be built there, one of multiple buildings planned. The center will also include research facilities and wind tunnels.

UMore Park was comprised of 8,000 acres of land deeded to the U in 1947, but several large parcels have recently been sold to developers, leaving the U with 3,900 acres. At the end of WWII, Gopher Ordnance Works operated a smokeless gunpowder facility there; it has had several other uses since then. Some parts are known to be polluted and require environmental cleanup.

The U.S. Army and Navy both leased land from the U for a period after that; hazardous substances were disposed of during those times, a 2024 lawsuit alleged. The U used the land mostly for lab waste and agricultural research for half a century.

In a statement, Shashank Priya, the vice president for research and innovation, called the project an investment in Minnesota’s future workforce and prosperity.

“Our memorandum of understanding with North Wind and future work at the Minnesota Aerospace Complex builds on our growing research portfolio and positions the University — and Minnesota — as a leader in education and innovation, supporting economic and national security,“ he said.

SDS members, who will hold a press conference before the Board of Regents meeting on Friday, debuted this week a new website outlining their demands from the U, including ending involvement with the aerospace complex and “transparent remediation” of the land. The group calls the land “UWar Park.”

“That industry is destroying our planet, it’s killing people and it is always unjust for an institution [like the U] that tries to paint itself as politically neutral to be invested in it,” said Shae Ross, an incoming U sophomore.

At a May Board of Regents meeting where the sale was approved, U officials said the sale furthers “multiple priorities” outlined in the Regents’ 2015 resolution related to UMore Park plans.

“It delivers strong financial return, supports market-based development and most notably fosters a mission-aligned research partnership,” said Gregg Goldman, the U’s executive vice president for finance and operations.

U officials requested and received a waiver from the Board of Regents to sell the land to North Wind directly, instead of through a public process, as required by the 2015 UMore Park resolution, Goldman said, calling it a “strong, strategic transaction.”

In February, Rosemount city officials approved rezoning and preliminary and final plats for the complex and are supportive of developing UMore Park, including bringing it back onto property tax rolls and ushering in “emerging industries” there, said Adam Kienberger, Rosemount’s community development director.

North Wind still needs to come to the city for site plan approvals, he said.

The property is just south of a massive Meta data center that’s now under construction.

At a Rosemount planning commission meeting in January, North Wind President David Meier said his company was originally a U spin-off that’s operated a Plymouth testing facility since 1960.

He said the new facility will be an “independent aerospace testing complex supporting the Department of Defense and industry needs” and that North Wind’s partnership with the U would bring together both parties’ skill sets.

“We think this is needed for our nation,” Meier said. “We need more ground testing and modeling and simulation for future aerospace vehicle development.”

At that planning commission meeting, Leslie Krueger, the U’s assistant vice president for planning, space and real estate, noted that the area would require environmental cleanup. The U and North Wind will work together under Minnesota Pollution Control Agency supervision to remediate the site, she said.

North Wind has applied for grant funds to help with cleanup efforts. The U will also deposit $1 million from the land’s purchase price into an escrow account for remediation costs not covered by grants, a Board of Regents document said.

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

