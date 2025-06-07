University of Minnesota faculty and students fear budget cuts and tuition hikes will reduce staffing and enrollment

The University of Minnesota’s proposed 7% reduction of academic programs and steep tuition hike have raised fears they will lead to fewer instructors and students who can afford to attend the school.
“It’s really upsetting when we see students priced out of a college education,” said Riley Hetland, an incoming junior.
On Friday, officials announced the budget cuts and a 6.5% tuition jump for undergraduate, in-state students on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses — the biggest increase in 14 years for Twin Cities students.
U leaders pointed to the anticipated flat funding from the state and declining federal support for research.
“There’s a potential for a kind of spiral effect from this,” said Travis Workman, chair of the Asian and Middle Eastern Studies department, adding that it could reduce enrollment at the College of Liberal Arts.
He said they’ll have to cut their budget for non-tenure track class instructors by 19% over two years, reducing the number of teaching assistants and adjunct faculty, and consider closing language programs or “making other drastic decisions,” he said.
The $5.1 billion budget proposal, which balances the budget, includes a 4% bump in faculty and staff compensation, though most of the compensation increases would be merit-based rather than across-the-board.
The deans of schools and colleges — such as the College of Biological Sciences or the College of Liberal Arts — were in charge of making the 7% cuts to academic programs, said Gregg Goldman, the U’s executive vice president for finance and operations, adding that they did a “phenomenal job.”