News & Politics

University of Minnesota proposes 7% academic budget cuts, largest tuition hike in more than a decade

The 6.5% tuition jump, if approved, will be the biggest tuition increase in 14 years at the Twin Cities campus.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 5:35PM
Students move through campus during a class change in 2024 at the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota is proposing dramatic tuition increases for next year, including a 6.5% tuition jump for undergraduate, in-state students on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses — amid what U leaders call an “existential crisis” in American higher education.

The tuition hike would be the biggest increase in 14 years at the Twin Cities campus. Officials blamed anticipated flat funding from the state and declining federal support for research for prompting the tuition increase and a 7% cut in academic programming for its proposed 2025-2026 budget.

“Clearly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime assault on higher education in general, as an industry,” said Gregg Goldman, the U’s executive vice president for finance and operations. “My job and the president’s job is to remain as nimble as we can as we watch what’s happening at other institutions across the country.”

Goldman said the effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs could bring added costs to the U as well, and described them as a “ping-pong game right now.”

The $5.1 billion budget proposal, which balances the budget, also includes a 4% bump in faculty and staff compensation, though most of the compensation increases would be merit-based rather than across-the-board.

Overall, Goldman emphasized that the budget proposal invests in the U’s employees and its decaying infrastructure.

The deans of schools and colleges — such as the College of Biological Sciences or the College of Liberal Arts — were in charge of making the 7% cuts to academic programs, Goldman said, adding that they “did a phenomenal job” in preserving what was most important in their budgets.

The Twin Cities campus’ tuition hike would bring tuition costs to $16,132 a year. Room and board costs will also go up 6% at the state’s flagship campus. For out-of-state undergraduates in the Twin Cities, tuition would rise 7.5%. At the U’s Duluth and Crookston campuses, tuition would increase by 4%, with a 5% increase for the Morris campus.

“We are fiercely focused on making sure that even with this [tuition] increase that we have affordability for our four-year students by way of financial aid and all the other mechanisms that we have,” Goldman said. “People focus on, what is the tuition [cost]. A better thing to focus on is the affordability and accessibility.”

Goldman said the U’s increased tuition “keeps us similar” to where the school placed last year among Big Ten institutions in terms of tuition costs — at seventh overall.

The changes would bring the total attendance cost, which includes room and board and fees, to $39,018 at the Twin Cities campus for undergraduates; the total attendance cost elsewhere in the system ranges from $12,111 at Crookston to $19,224 at Duluth.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

University of Minnesota students will pay more in tuition in 2024-25 school year

Greater Minnesota

With new state funding unlikely, Minnesota State predicts largest tuition hike in more than a dozen years

The proposed budget also allots $15 million for the U’s new strategic plan, expected to be complete in November or December, and sets aside one-time money to support research as federal support declines. The U is expecting a 10% to 30% decrease in research funding plus additional losses to the “indirect costs” that come with those grants, Goldman said.

What’s next

“None of this is a done deal,” said Andria Waclawski, the U’s spokesperson, adding that the board of trustees still need to consider and vote on it.

There’s a public forum scheduled Thursday and the Board of Regents will discuss the budget in a committee meeting earlier that day. Public comments will be accepted online through June 17 and the board will vote on the budget approval June 18, Waclawski said.

“We have experienced significant cuts in federal research funding, and there is ongoing uncertainty in the future of federal funding and international student enrollment,” President Rebecca Cunningham said in an online message Tuesday. “Now, more than ever, it’s essential that we double down on our efforts to ensure the university maintains its financial sustainability.”

Cunningham went on to say the U must be “diligent in efforts to limit expenses” and “thoughtful in formulating new strategies that prioritize our core mission.” The U will have to focus even more on finding new revenue streams, she added.

Last year’s $5 billion budget increased salaries for some employees, cut budgets in some parts of the university and increased tuition by 1.5% to 4.5%.

The U isn’t alone in increasing tuition significantly. Minnesota State, the largest system in the state with 33 schools, is also considering tuition increases that would likely be the largest in more than a dozen years. Minnesota State officials said in April that tuition hikes could range from 3.5% to 9% because of flat enrollment and the lack of state funding.

about the writer

about the writer

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Lawmakers strike a deal on state budget, Gov. Tim Walz calls Monday special session

card image

Legislators must finish their work by July 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown

News & Politics

University of Minnesota proposes 7% academic budget cuts, largest tuition hike in more than a decade

card image

News & Politics

Five members of Minneapolis Highs street gang found guilty of racketeering conspiracy

card image