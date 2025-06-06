University of Minnesota proposes 7% academic budget cuts, largest tuition hike in more than a decade

The University of Minnesota is proposing dramatic tuition increases for next year, including a 6.5% tuition jump for undergraduate, in-state students on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses — amid what U leaders call an “existential crisis” in American higher education.
The tuition hike would be the biggest increase in 14 years at the Twin Cities campus. Officials blamed anticipated flat funding from the state and declining federal support for research for prompting the tuition increase and a 7% cut in academic programming for its proposed 2025-2026 budget.
“Clearly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime assault on higher education in general, as an industry,” said Gregg Goldman, the U’s executive vice president for finance and operations. “My job and the president’s job is to remain as nimble as we can as we watch what’s happening at other institutions across the country.”
Goldman said the effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs could bring added costs to the U as well, and described them as a “ping-pong game right now.”
The $5.1 billion budget proposal, which balances the budget, also includes a 4% bump in faculty and staff compensation, though most of the compensation increases would be merit-based rather than across-the-board.
Overall, Goldman emphasized that the budget proposal invests in the U’s employees and its decaying infrastructure.
The deans of schools and colleges — such as the College of Biological Sciences or the College of Liberal Arts — were in charge of making the 7% cuts to academic programs, Goldman said, adding that they “did a phenomenal job” in preserving what was most important in their budgets.
The Twin Cities campus’ tuition hike would bring tuition costs to $16,132 a year. Room and board costs will also go up 6% at the state’s flagship campus. For out-of-state undergraduates in the Twin Cities, tuition would rise 7.5%. At the U’s Duluth and Crookston campuses, tuition would increase by 4%, with a 5% increase for the Morris campus.