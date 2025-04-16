With new state funding unlikely, Minnesota State predicts largest tuition hike in more than a dozen years

Minnesota State officials Tuesday weighed tuition increases ranging from 3.5% to 9%, likely the largest tuition increase at its colleges and universities in more than a dozen years.
Officials said at the Board of Trustees meeting that a significant tuition hike is necessary for the 270,000 students in the system’s 33 schools’ because it’s unlikely the Legislature will provide any new operating funding in the coming years’ budget and enrollment is projected to be flat.
The governor’s recommended budget included no increase to the higher education budget, which makes up 6% of the state’s general fund.
Bill Maki, Minnesota State’s vice chancellor for finance and facilities, said he believes the upper end of the price hike range seemed “too aggressive” to many trustees Tuesday, adding that a 9% increase seemed “off the table.”
Individual campuses in the state’s largest system of colleges and universities are working through their own budget scenarios, and some, like Winona State University, said they’re modeling increases as high as 9.5%.
“That’s the funding we’d need to balance the budget,” Winona State University President Ken Janz said in an interview Tuesday.
Other state institutions may also be increasing tuition. The University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus projected a 4.5% increase for next year when it provided estimates in early February, said U spokesperson Jake Ricker, emphasizing it was only a ballpark figure so early in the year.
In that same February report, Minnesota State had estimated an average increase of 7% across its schools for both years of the next biennium, an increase that would total 14.5% over two years.