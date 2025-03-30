News & Politics

How much should college students work? A Mankato professor looks at link between too much work and failing grades.

Many college students are working as tuition rises, but a professor researched the maximum number of hours a week a student can work before their grades could suffer.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 2:00PM
Professor Keenan Hartert guides sophomores Sarah Oberstar and Lily Flaherty, left to right, in solving a problem during an open hour session at Minnesota State University on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Keenan Hartert has heard people say college students just need to get a job to work their way through college.

He’s found it’s not that simple.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato, professor noticed that some students who seemed engaged in class bombed tests, in part due to trying to balance full course loads with working over 20 hours a week, whether on overnight hospital shifts or managing a Kwik Trip.

“I was floored at how normal they thought ... working 30 hours or more was,” he said.

He began researching his students’ schedules, making connections between their hours worked and class performance.

He found that students who work more than 20 hours a week do significantly worse on tests and come to class less often; half of those low-attending students ended up failing his class, compared to just 7% of high-attending students.

From Mankato to Duluth, many Minnesota college students face the reality of having to work through college. As tuition at public and private institutions continues to rise and student aid stagnates, student loan debt and associated anxiety has ballooned.

The result? A majority of college students — the Bureau of Labor Statistics says 64% of part- or full-time students — are employed, leading to students having to balance studying, campus life and working.

The number of working college students has decreased slightly over the last few decades, with about 90% of part-time students in 1994 working compared to about 80% in 2022. For full-time students, just over 50% worked in 1994 compared to over 40% in 2022, the bureau’s statistics show.

Several academics said their research supports what Hartert found — that working more than 20 hours a week is linked to lower levels of persistence, staying in school and graduating.

“As you would expect, people who are working high numbers of hours while they’re also enrolled have lower academic performance,” said Laura Perna, a University of Pennsylvania education professor. “There are only so many hours in a day.”

Anecdotally, administrators in Minnesota said they see similar trends. In the Twin Cities, a majority of students at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) work, said Jennifer Zuccola, vice president for student affairs. She encounters students who are struggling with time management because they work too much; some even work full-time while attending school full-time. Many work late-night and overnight shifts.

“I think there is a correlation there,” Zuccola said. “They’re often caught in this, like [question of] ‘Do I go to work, or do I go to school?’ if they’re feeing exhausted.”

Hartert’s research, which has been published in a journal, not only demonstrates that working too many hours can affect academic performance. He’s found that there’s a way to fix it.

“I was tired of seeing it happen,” he said.

He began offering review sessions and found that attending them helped working students improve test scores. Students working more than 20 hours a week earned an average 69% on exams if they attended three review sessions versus students who didn’t and got an average of 54%.

Emma Sealey looks at her fall semester schedule with Beth Ness, left to right, both juniors, during an open hour session hosted by Professor Keenan Hartert. Sealey is one of Hartert’s students that works at last 20 hours a week on top of her school workload. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Trying to graduate debt-free

Hartert, who worked up to 12 hours a week in the registrar’s office while attending Carleton College in Northfield, learned that about 38% of his students work more than 20 hours a week.

He thinks the data he’s collected at Mankato offers beneficial insight into students’ schedules because it’s a public, non-income restrictive institution. Most of his students are enrolled full-time, and are 19 to 21 years old. They work for various reasons, he said, including a desire to take out as few loans as possible. About 30% are financially independent and must pay for necessities like rent and food along with tuition.

“I think a lot of them do have ... a very, very big desire to say, no matter what happens, I’m going to graduate debt-free,” he said. “I love the gumption, but don’t do it to the point that you start failing class.”

His own father worked his way through college with no family support and struggled, which made him interested in studying working students. He’s also motivated by a desire to “not give up on the students that wouldn’t give up on themselves.”

He doesn’t tell students not to work, he said, but recommends they try to find a campus job and work less than 15 hours a week.

Working during college can also be beneficial, experts said. Perna said students working 10 to 15 hours a week actually have better outcomes than those who don’t work at all. One hypothesis is that having more of a schedule helps students better manage their time, she said.

Employment at an on-campus work study job for less than 20 hours a week can improve students’ odds of graduating because it increases their engagement with the campus, said Veronica Minaya, senior research associate and program lead at the Community College Research Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College in New York.

Such jobs are generally more flexible when it comes to students’ schedules, she said.

Daniel Douglas, a sociology professor at Montclair State University in New Jersey, said working through college — even more than 20 hours — helps students after they graduate because they end up making more money in their careers.

“Finishing a degree matters for your income and your earnings, and so does having some work experience,” he said.

Hanna Leerar, a senior, listens to professor Trevor Vannatta speak during a meeting with him and professor Tim Secott to discuss lesson plans for biology classes at Minnesota State University. Leerar is a supplemental instructor for general biology class. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A difficult balance

Universities need to recognize that many students must work and should adjust on-campus resources accordingly. This could include ensuring academic advising or financial aid offices are open at times students aren’t working or recording lectures so students can watch them later, researchers said.

Hartert started involving students in collecting and analyzing the data from his classes, helping write his journal article and presenting findings.

His students had varying perspectives on how difficult it was to work so much and why they did it. Hanna Leerar, a senior at Mankato, works 25 to 30 hours a week, with an on-campus job tutoring students and a job at Olive Garden. Last semester, she had a third job.

She credits strong organizational skills — she keeps a whiteboard to track her commitments — with helping her manage everything. She got an “A” in Hartert’s class.

“It’s definitely very difficult,” she said. “I do not leave myself a lot of time for fun.”

But she’s graduating a semester early and won’t have any loans: “That’s probably been my biggest motivation,” she said.

Gifty Jijo, who graduated from Mankato in 2024, was a student in Hartert’s genetics class in 2022, which she struggled through but passed. She worked about 25 hours a week at McDonald’s and graduated with $20,000 in loans, she said.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest: I don’t know how I did it,” she said. “It was very, very hellish.”

Jijo said her mental and physical health suffered and she didn’t get enough sleep. Many employers say they will be understanding of students’ schedules but aren’t very respectful, she said.

“There were times when you have to sacrifice one thing for another, so say skipping a shift because you needed more time to prepare for a test,” she said. “But then that would kind of leave you in an unknown situation with your job.”

She wishes she’d had more time to focus on class instead of work, she said.

Hartert recommends students who work a lot check in with a professor or tutor every two weeks and always attend class because just being in the seat helps.

“There are so many students with so much potential,” he said. “With the right set-up, they can ... become that version of themselves that they’ve foreseen and bring good things to the world.”

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

