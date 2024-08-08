Minnesota companies start new-generation pre-apprenticeship programs to build new talent pipelines

Kayla Gunderson spent years working in Minneapolis as a waiter, security guard and even a Papa Murphy’s store manager, all jobs paying less than $20 an hour.
“This is not what I wanted for my life,” said Gunderson, daughter of a construction worker.
She needed a career that would lead to higher pay.
Her desire to find a higher-paying job coincides with several Minnesota companies’ quest to find a new talent pipeline to deal with a labor market that has been historically tight since before the pandemic. The companies have partnered with community colleges and nonprofits on new-generation training and apprentice programs to attract nontraditional applicants and young Minnesotans.
Gunderson in April enrolled in a construction training class for women at Goodwill Easter Seals. Eight weeks ago, the 33-year-old became the first of 20 “pre-apprentices” hired under a new workforce development program at Knutson Construction that aims to get more women and people of color into the construction trades.
Now Gunderson is making more than $30 an hour as a freshman carpenter.