University of Minnesota putting its golf course up for sale

The course named after legendary U golf coach Les Bolstad will close for good at the end of the 2025 season.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 6:58PM
The University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, Minn., in 2012.
The University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, Minn., in 2012. (Brian Wicker — Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad golf course is going up for sale, with school officials saying the course is not bringing in enough money needed to make extensive repairs and continue upkeep.

“We recognize this course holds generations of memories for our community. This decision reflects careful consideration and was made in light of today’s challenging financial environment,” Calvin Phillips, vice president of the Office of Student Affairs, said in a statement released Friday. “As a public university, we have a responsibility to ensure that our land and resources are aligned with our core mission: supporting students, advancing research, and serving the state of Minnesota.”

The 140-acre course on Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights will remain open for the rest of the 2025 season, but will not reopen next spring, the statement said.

Phillips said the school notified the Board of Regents of its intended actions, and sent a letter to golfers announcing the news.

“We deeply appreciate your support of the golf course and the University of Minnesota,” Phillips wrote in the letter to golfers.

Named after Les Bolstad, who won two Big Ten golf championships and then coached the school’s teams for 30 years, the course needs investment of nearly $10 million to tackle deferred maintenance and investment to keep the it viable, according to the course’s website.

A sale price has yet to be determined. The University will obtain two appraisals to set a fair market value, the school said.

The decision to sell comes after the University unsuccessfully sought donors over the years to raise money to replace failing infrastructure and modernize outdated facilities, the course’s website said.

Both the U’s men’s and women’s teams compete locally off campus. The John W. Mooty Golf Facility and short game outdoor training area nearby the golf course are not included in the sale.

“Gopher Athletics will work with the golf programs to make sure that the teams are still able to practice at a championship level,” the school said.

The course has been used for Minnesota State High School League cross country running championships and by the Gopher cross country teams. It was the site of the well-known Roy Griak Invitational.

An adjacent stadium used by the women’s soccer team and a KUOM radio tower on the property are not part of the sale.

The U said it will reinvest proceeds from the sale into areas “more directly aligned with the core mission of teaching, research, and service.”

The city of Falcon Heights said it has taken steps to prepare for the sale and reuse of the property, including potentially rezoning the site.

“The City of Falcon Heights looks forward to working with the University of Minnesota, potential buyers and the community to reimagine this property,” the city said in a statement.

