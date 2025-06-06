University of Minnesota putting its golf course up for sale

The University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad golf course is going up for sale, with school officials saying the course is not bringing in enough money needed to make extensive repairs and continue upkeep.
“We recognize this course holds generations of memories for our community. This decision reflects careful consideration and was made in light of today’s challenging financial environment,” Calvin Phillips, vice president of the Office of Student Affairs, said in a statement released Friday. “As a public university, we have a responsibility to ensure that our land and resources are aligned with our core mission: supporting students, advancing research, and serving the state of Minnesota.”
The 140-acre course on Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights will remain open for the rest of the 2025 season, but will not reopen next spring, the statement said.
Phillips said the school notified the Board of Regents of its intended actions, and sent a letter to golfers announcing the news.
“We deeply appreciate your support of the golf course and the University of Minnesota,” Phillips wrote in the letter to golfers.
Named after Les Bolstad, who won two Big Ten golf championships and then coached the school’s teams for 30 years, the course needs investment of nearly $10 million to tackle deferred maintenance and investment to keep the it viable, according to the course’s website.
A sale price has yet to be determined. The University will obtain two appraisals to set a fair market value, the school said.
The decision to sell comes after the University unsuccessfully sought donors over the years to raise money to replace failing infrastructure and modernize outdated facilities, the course’s website said.