University of Minnesota confronts growing backlog of building repairs

The U’s system encompasses about 30 million square feet of space, spread across 1,000 buildings; a quarter are in poor or critical condition. Officials plan to ask for money in 2025 to repair about 80 buildings, 50 of them on the Twin Cities campus, though buildings on the Morris campus are in the poorest condition. The funding is in addition to the U’s annual operating budget request, which totals $741 million this year, plus a $235 million recurring increase by the end of the biennium.