University of Minnesota students worry tuition spike will increase loan burden

Some University of Minnesota students fear the steep tuition spikes approved Thursday will only worsen student loan debt.
Despite some students’ concerns the hikes will price out their peers from being able to afford the U, the Board of Regents approved the $5.1 billion budget in a 9-3 vote. The budget raises tuition by 6.5% for undergraduate, in-state students attending the Twin Cities campus, the biggest price increase in 14 years. Out-of-state undergraduates there will see tuition jump 7.5%.
“Personally, I’m not a fan of that, if it’s going to be more money,” said Mark Kaczmarczyk, a rising junior from Duluth, adding that the decision to raise tuition was disappointing because part of the appeal of going to an in-state school was keeping costs low.
In 2024, 51% of undergraduates who entered as first-year students graduated with debt, with the average loan amount at $29,615, a U spokesperson said.
In 2023, about half of U graduates who earned bachelors degrees had student loan debt. That’s down from two-thirds of graduates a decade earlier, according to data from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. The median debt that year was about $22,000, down a few thousand dollars from a decade earlier.
President Rebecca Cunningham told the Board of Regents on Thursday that students in need won’t see a net price hike despite the tuition increases thanks to U scholarships and the North Star Promise. That program was created by the Legislature in 2023 to provide free tuition and fees at public colleges in Minnesota for residents from families making less than $80,000 a year.
“Our least-resourced students will not see this tuition increase in their tuition bill,” she said. “The sticker price here is going up, but everyone is not going to feel that the same.”
The new budget also cuts academic programs by 7%, which some faculty opposed, saying it will lead to fewer instructors and comes amid rising “administrative bloat.” But leaders countered that the reductions and tuition increases were needed due to flat funding from the state, high inflation and declining federal support for research.