University of Minnesota approves significant tuition hikes and budget cuts as officials deny ‘administrative bloat’

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Wednesday approved next year’s budget with steep tuition hikes and academic cuts despite concerns from some students, faculty and staff it will lead to fewer students and instructors.
U President Rebecca Cunningham ardently defended the U’s new financial plan, denouncing some faculty’s claims that the U spends too much on administrative costs. She called the phrase “administrative bloat” an easy out that doesn’t account for current struggles.
“I ask us all to reject that easy, clickbait answer,” she said.
The $5.1 billion budget, which passed by a 9-3 vote, includes a 7% cut to academic programs and raises tuition by 6.5% for undergraduate, in-state students attending the Twin Cities campus — the biggest hike in 14 years on that campus. Regents Robyn Gulley, James Farnsworth and Bo Thao-Urabe voted against the budget.
Cunningham said the budget prioritizes the U’s mission while managing significant challenges higher education is facing, with officials citing flat funding from the state, high inflation and declining federal support for research.
Cunningham added that the U’s administrative spending is actually similar to peer universities across the country.
She said she’s taken into account feedback about the budget and understands that some people find parts of it “confusing and painful.”
Universities across the U.S. have approved even higher cuts than 7%, she said. At the U, individual colleges and schools could choose what to cut, and those cuts didn’t have to be specifically to academics, she added.