University of Minnesota approves significant tuition hikes and budget cuts as officials deny ‘administrative bloat’

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the new budget in a 9-3 vote on Wednesday despite concerns from some students, faculty and staff.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 10:56PM
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents listened to comments from faculty, staff and students opposing tuition hikes and budget cuts June 12. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Wednesday approved next year’s budget with steep tuition hikes and academic cuts despite concerns from some students, faculty and staff it will lead to fewer students and instructors.

U President Rebecca Cunningham ardently defended the U’s new financial plan, denouncing some faculty’s claims that the U spends too much on administrative costs. She called the phrase “administrative bloat” an easy out that doesn’t account for current struggles.

“I ask us all to reject that easy, clickbait answer,” she said.

The $5.1 billion budget, which passed by a 9-3 vote, includes a 7% cut to academic programs and raises tuition by 6.5% for undergraduate, in-state students attending the Twin Cities campus — the biggest hike in 14 years on that campus. Regents Robyn Gulley, James Farnsworth and Bo Thao-Urabe voted against the budget.

Cunningham said the budget prioritizes the U’s mission while managing significant challenges higher education is facing, with officials citing flat funding from the state, high inflation and declining federal support for research.

Cunningham added that the U’s administrative spending is actually similar to peer universities across the country.

She said she’s taken into account feedback about the budget and understands that some people find parts of it “confusing and painful.”

Universities across the U.S. have approved even higher cuts than 7%, she said. At the U, individual colleges and schools could choose what to cut, and those cuts didn’t have to be specifically to academics, she added.

Officials have said the budget invests in employees and improving decaying infrastructure. The budget includes a 4% bump in faculty and staff compensation, though many of the salary increases would be merit-based rather than across the board.

But Gulley said she couldn’t support the budget because, if it was really about helping the U’s workers, it would include more funding for contingent faculty and student workers.

Cunningham said the budget will allow the U to address some of those issues with pay: “This is how we get there,” she said.

The Twin Cities campus’ tuition hike will bring costs to $16,132 a year for undergraduate residents of Minnesota. Room and board, plus fees, would also go up 6.8% at the flagship campus.

For out-of-state undergraduates in the Twin Cities, tuition would rise 7.5%. At the U’s Duluth and Crookston campuses, tuition would increase by 4%, with a 5% increase for the Morris campus. Tuition costs elsewhere will range from $12,116 at Crookston to $19,224 at Duluth for nonresidents.

The proposed budget also allots $15 million for the U’s new strategic plan, expected to be complete in November or December, and $60 million for strategic investments.

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota.

