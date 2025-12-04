Man who nearly died from carbon monoxide poisoning implores: Get a detector

A western Wisconsin man is urging everyone to install a carbon monoxide detector in their homes after the colorless, tasteless and odorless gas known as the “invisible killer” took the life of his brother-in-law and nearly killed him, too.
“I am a Vietnam survivor and it would have been a pisser to have been killed by carbon monoxide in the United States,” said Claude Matula, 77, of Comstock, Wis., who didn’t have a detector of his own when he was poisoned in his home last month.
He was rushed to HCMC and placed in a hyperbaric chamber. Patients in the pressurized room can be given oxygen 10 times purer than outside air to break down the deadly molecules and help the body heal.
Carbon monoxide, or CO, is the most common type of poisoning in the United States, said Dr. Thomas Masters, who works in emergency medicine and has a sub-specialty in hyperbaric medicine at HCMC. About 400 Americans die from it unintentionally each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 100,000 people are treated in emergency rooms each year, the CDC said.
HCMC treated 13 patients in its hyperbaric chamber in November, including Matula, said hospital spokeswoman Christine Hill.
CO is a byproduct of combustion and commonly produced by cars, snowblowers, gas appliances, furnaces and heaters. The gas can build up in poorly ventilated spaces, such as garages, homes and small barns, and without a way to escape presents an extremely high risk for poisoning, or even death.
Alarms can signal a CO buildup.
“It’s dangerous because blood cells like it better than the oxygen that it needs,” Masters said. Molecules “stick on the red blood cells and keep oxygen away from the brain and heart.”