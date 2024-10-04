Carbon monoxide is commonly known as the “silent killer” — a gas that can spread through your home without any color, odor or even taste to alert you to danger.
CNET: Best carbon monoxide detector of 2024
In its early stages, carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to headaches, nausea, dizziness and general weakness and, if not treated, can be fatal.
We found the best overall carbon monoxide detector; for the complete list visit CNET.com.
First Alert CO615
CNET TAKE: The CO615 from First Alert ($35) is the perfect carbon monoxide detector.
Highlights include a digital display that shows real-time carbon monoxide concentration in ppm and battery level, a test/silence button for weekly testing and a peak carbon monoxide level button to show the highest carbon monoxide concentration detected. This is a plug-in model that is backed up by two AA batteries (Energizer E91 only). Just pick any outlet that’s not controlled by a switch or dimmer, and that is at least 5 feet away from any fuel-burning appliance. Plug it in and you’re ready to go.
This unit ranked third in our quickness of response test. On average, it took a little more than 12 minutes to detect the presence of carbon monoxide at 250 ppm and just over 8 minutes to detect carbon monoxide at 400 ppm. The real-time carbon monoxide reading is pretty accurate, taking only two and a half minutes to catch up to the reading shown in our control device.
