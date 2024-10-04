CNET: Best carbon monoxide detector of 2024

Highlights include a digital display that shows real-time carbon monoxide concentration in ppm and battery level, a test/silence button for weekly testing and a peak carbon monoxide level button to show the highest carbon monoxide concentration detected. This is a plug-in model that is backed up by two AA batteries (Energizer E91 only). Just pick any outlet that’s not controlled by a switch or dimmer, and that is at least 5 feet away from any fuel-burning appliance. Plug it in and you’re ready to go.