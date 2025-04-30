Investigators don’t know who leaked a Wisconsin Supreme Court draft abortion order

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators concluded in a report released Wednesday that the leak of a Wisconsin Supreme Court abortion order last year was likely deliberate, but they were unable to determine who was responsible.
The June leak of a draft order showed the court would take a case brought by Planned Parenthood, which is seeking to declare access to abortion a right protected by the state constitution. A week after the leak was reported, the court issued the order accepting the case.
The draft order, which was not a ruling on the case itself, was obtained by online news outlet Wisconsin Watch.
The Supreme Court’s seven justices, in a statement released with the investigative report, called the leak ‘‘a breach of trust the court had not experienced in its history.’’ All seven justices condemned the leak.
The leaked order in June came in one of two abortion-related cases before the court. The court also heard a second case challenging the 1849 abortion ban brought by Attorney General Joh Kaul. A ruling in that case is pending.
The court has yet to set a date for oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood case that was the subject of the leaked memo.
Investigators questioned 62 people, including all seven Supreme Court justices, staff, interns and people with access to the court during a two-week period in June from the date the draft was available until Wisconsin Watch published its article.
Network logs, including individual web histories, shared folder files, individual folders, and emails from all employees with access to the draft order were also reviewed, the report said.