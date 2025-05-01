The Wild are nothing if not resilient.
How else would they go from contending for first place in the NHL with the MVP front-runner to having their roster decimated by injury for months on end to still eking into the playoffs on a last-minute goal in their last game?
But to keep their roundabout season going, the Wild will have to overcome their cruelest twist yet.
They have to win Game 6 on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center to stave off elimination by Vegas after a harrowing 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5 on Tuesday in which the Wild were briefly on the brink of victory.
“It’s the Minnesota Wild,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “We can deal with this stuff.”
Amid the misfortune that has befallen the Wild, their latest setback stands out.
They were mere ticks away, in time and place, from having a chance to clinch their first playoff series in 10 years on home ice. But center Ryan Hartman’s go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the third period Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena was disallowed after a video challenge by the Golden Knights showed winger Gustav Nyquist was offside — his skates barely but conclusively ahead of the blue line before the puck.
“It’s tough,” Foligno said. “His angle, too, I don’t think he could really see around their defenseman. Hey, those are the bounces of the game. Every last one of us has been offside many times.