LAS VEGAS — The first review was procedural.
Ryan Hartman knew he didn’t kick a goal into the Vegas net. The puck tumbled behind goaltender Adin Hill after hitting Hartman in the pants, and a quick look at the video by the officials confirmed the Wild had taken a 3-2 lead with only 1 minute, 15 seconds to go in the third period.
But the second, closer examination ... that was a gut punch.
“Thought we had it,” Hartman said.
A coach’s challenge by the Golden Knights showed the Wild were offside before Hartman scored. Winger Gustav Nyquist entered the offensive zone inches before the puck did to overturn Hartman’s goal, and reinstate the tie.
Vegas used that second wind to stun the Wild 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena for the same lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.
“Just a couple inches away,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said.
The Wild now face a must-win Game 6 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center to extend their season. Puck drop is 6:30 p.m.