Fleury had a heads-up on Gustavsson’s status during warmups and then got the nod at the second intermission, which gave him time to ready himself for his first action in two weeks; he hadn’t played since Gustavsson suggested a sendoff for Fleury in overtime of the Wild’s 3-2 win over Anaheim on April 15 in the regular-season finale that sealed this playoff matchup vs. the Golden Knights.