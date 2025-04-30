The Wild’s deeply unsatisfying playoff history is littered with squandered opportunities and a litany of would’ve, could’ve, should’ve laments.
They added another doozy to the ledger Tuesday night.
This one will be harder to swallow than others if the Wild don’t pick themselves off the canvas and win the next two games to keep their season alive. And Gustav Nyquist will become a trivia answer in the Minnesota sports history of heartbreak if the season ends with another first-round playoff exit.
Nyquist’s offsides nullified a go-ahead goal by Ryan Hartman with 75 seconds remaining in regulation, and then, almost predictably, the Wild lost in overtime for the second consecutive game, a 3-2 defeat that gave the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 series lead.
Game 5 in a 2-2 series has historically been a pivotal game that decides the series at a high percentage.
The Wild literally were inches and seconds away from putting themselves in the driver’s seat after failing to seize command of the series at home in Game 4.
This loss will haunt more than that one because they Wild had overcome self-inflicted mistakes, sluggish play and an emergency goalie switch to pull off what looked like a Houdini-esque escape in Vegas.
And then it vanished when Nyquist, a disappointment since arriving in a trade in early March, was offsides, wiping away Hartman’s potential game-winning goal. Vegas challenged for offsides after officials also reviewed the goal to make sure Hartman didn’t kick the puck into the net.