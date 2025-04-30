Neal: Hopefully that wasn’t the last we see of Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury only needed about 5 more inches on Tuesday to add to the latest chapter of his storied career.
Not 5 inches of reach to stop Brett Howden’s overtime game-winner. Fleury needed 5 inches from Gustav Nyquist.
If Nyquist just hangs back a handful of inches, he stays onside, Ryan Hartman’s goal counts and the Wild are 75 seconds away from heading back to Xcel Energy Center to host a closeout game on Thursday.
But Nyquist, a 35-year-old veteran with two goals and five assists in 22 games with the Wild, was ruled to be offside following a Vegas challenge. And the lack of a foot drag by someone playing in his 82nd postseason game allowed victory to be snatched from the Wild in what would have been one of their most thrilling playoff games, based on the circumstances.
Fleury also could have used better defensive work on Howden’s goal. Howden ended up in the slot alone and buried the game-winner. There were a few blown assignments on that play. Zach Bogosian missed a chance to pick off a pass, and both Marco Rossi and Jon Merrill were out of position as Howden floated untouched into the high-danger zone and scored.
Fleury immediately skated off the ice as the Golden Knights celebrated. It’s OK to still feel anguished over how quickly Tuesday’s game turned. Because, for a moment, it appeared that Fleury was going to get the win in one of the craziest Wild finishes ever.
Instead, it was an unexpected cameo for the future Hall of Famer during one of the Wild’s most agonizing losses.
The Wild have spoken often about the challenges they faced during the regular season and how it built them for the postseason. They are supposed to be comfortable playing in close games. They played in seven 2-1 games during the regular season. They twice won 1-0. How often does an NHL game end 1-0?