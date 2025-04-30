Wild

Neal: Hopefully that wasn’t the last we see of Marc-Andre Fleury

One of the best goaltenders of all time, Marc-Andre Fleury will see his illustrious career come to an end once the season concludes. It would be a shame if Tuesday was his last time on the ice.

Columnist Icon

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 6:16PM
Marc-Andre Fleury’s illustrious career is coming to an end once the Wild season concludes. (David Becker/The Associated Press)

Marc-Andre Fleury only needed about 5 more inches on Tuesday to add to the latest chapter of his storied career.

Not 5 inches of reach to stop Brett Howden’s overtime game-winner. Fleury needed 5 inches from Gustav Nyquist.

If Nyquist just hangs back a handful of inches, he stays onside, Ryan Hartman’s goal counts and the Wild are 75 seconds away from heading back to Xcel Energy Center to host a closeout game on Thursday.

But Nyquist, a 35-year-old veteran with two goals and five assists in 22 games with the Wild, was ruled to be offside following a Vegas challenge. And the lack of a foot drag by someone playing in his 82nd postseason game allowed victory to be snatched from the Wild in what would have been one of their most thrilling playoff games, based on the circumstances.

Fleury also could have used better defensive work on Howden’s goal. Howden ended up in the slot alone and buried the game-winner. There were a few blown assignments on that play. Zach Bogosian missed a chance to pick off a pass, and both Marco Rossi and Jon Merrill were out of position as Howden floated untouched into the high-danger zone and scored.

Fleury immediately skated off the ice as the Golden Knights celebrated. It’s OK to still feel anguished over how quickly Tuesday’s game turned. Because, for a moment, it appeared that Fleury was going to get the win in one of the craziest Wild finishes ever.

Instead, it was an unexpected cameo for the future Hall of Famer during one of the Wild’s most agonizing losses.

The Wild have spoken often about the challenges they faced during the regular season and how it built them for the postseason. They are supposed to be comfortable playing in close games. They played in seven 2-1 games during the regular season. They twice won 1-0. How often does an NHL game end 1-0?

That winning-tight-games trait has escaped them in Games 4 and 5 of this series, both overtime losses. Now they must be at their best to force a return to Las Vegas for Game 7.

“We had a good talk here,” Fleury told reporters in Las Vegas following the game. “Everybody saying the right things.

“By no means is this over.”

Related Coverage

Wild

Thrill of apparent victory gives way to agony of defeat as Wild lose to Vegas

Wild

Scoggins: Wild are familiar with playoff regret, but Game 5 loss is especially regrettable

Wild

Vegas' big-timers show up, and the Golden Knights win Game 5

Wild

Live blog replay: Wild have potential game-winner waved off, lose to Vegas in OT

And Fleury wasn’t supposed to play on Tuesday.

The Wild trailed 2-1 through two periods, with Fillip Gustavsson fighting off a 16-shot onslaught in the first period. Then the Wild managed only seven shots in the second period, one in which they had to kill back-to-back penalties. But they were in the game because of Gustavsson, who stopped 23 of 25 shots.

But Gustavsson could not continue because of illness. So in came Fleury to perform in the same arena where he performed from 2017 to 2021 as a member of the Golden Knights.

“I knew I was going in,” Fleury said. “So it gave me a little time to move around a bit.”

As soon as he took the ice, he passed Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy to set a record of 18 seasons for a goaltender appearing in a postseason.

Fans cheered his name one more time as he stopped six of seven shots the rest of the way. He treated the audience to his scrambling style. He made kick saves. He even got into a scrum following a whistle, which might not have been the wisest thing to do. Oh yeah, Fleury has played Vegas before.

Meanwhile, his teammates formed a shield around him, falling in front of shot after shot to deny Vegas access to the net. Fleury didn’t even face a shot until 6 minutes, 15 seconds remained in the period because of elite Wild team defense.

Then Matt Boldy used his body to force Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to go for a ride while he drove the net and beat Adin Hill to tie the game at 2-2 3:31 into the period. The Wild had regrouped following the loss of Gustavsson to tie the game.

When Hartman later powered around Vegas center Ivan Barbashev and scored, it looked to be the final goal of a game that had a little bit of everything. Fleury, 40 and headed toward retirement, would have picked up his 93rd career postseason victory.

Unfortunately, there was a lot more to come after that. A goal waved off. Overtime. Defensive breakdowns. And heartbreak.

If Tuesday’s game was the final game of Fleury’s career, it certainly dripped with drama.

about the writer

about the writer

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Neal: Hopefully that wasn’t the last we see of Marc-Andre Fleury

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

One of the best goaltenders of all time, Marc-Andre Fleury will see his illustrious career come to an end once the season concludes. It would be a shame if Tuesday was his last time on the ice.

Wild

Scoggins: Wild are familiar with playoff regret, but Game 5 loss is especially regrettable

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Wild

Thrill of apparent victory gives way to agony of defeat as Wild lose to Vegas

card image