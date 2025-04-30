A familiar saying in coaching circles is that a team’s best players need to be its best players come playoff time. For the Vegas Golden Knights, that wasn’t the case during the first three games of their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Wild.
The Golden Knights’ top line of Jack Eichel centering Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone combined for no points and only 14 shots on goal in the first three games as the Wild took a 2-1 series lead. This from a trio that had 70 goals and 142 assists in the regular season.
Since then, the Vegas big knockers have been knocking loudly — but separately. Coach Bruce Cassidy started the line together for Game 4, but he quickly separated the three in the Golden Knights’ overtime win and continued that strategy in Game 5 on Tuesday.
It worked out well for Cassidy and the Golden Knights, who won 4-3 on Brett Howden’s goal 4:05 into overtime and took a 3-2 lead in a series that resumes Thursday night in Game 6 in St. Paul. Eichel assisted on William Karlsson’s short-handed goal and Stone’s even-strength marker in the first period as Vegas took a 2-1 lead.
Over the past two games, Eichel has three assists, Stone and Barbashev each have a goal and an assist, and Vegas is 2-0.
Tuesday, Eichel skated with Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev on his wings. Stone moved to right wing on the second line with Tomas Hertl and Brandon Saad. And Barbashev was the left wing on the third line with Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith.
Wild adjusts lineup
The Wild made two lineup changes from Game 4 to Game 5.
Marcus Johansson, who missed Game 4 because of a lower-body injury, was back in the lineup on the left wing with center Ryan Hartman and right winger Mats Zuccarello on the second line. Jon Merrill saw his first action on the third defensive pair with Zach Bogosian, replacing rookie Zeev Buium.