Kirill Kaprizov was oozing praise for his linemate Joel Eriksson Ek, commending the Wild’s top center for handling faceoffs, playing at the front of the net and winning puck battles, before he put a lid on the compliments.
“He go home now and don’t sleep,” Kaprizov said. “Think about this too much maybe.”
But the Wild have reason to brag about Eriksson Ek and the rest of their first line.
The chasm between their stars and the Golden Knights’ continued to grow in Game 3, with Kaprizov and Matt Boldy once again dominating alongside Eriksson Ek to lead the Wild to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center and 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Game 4 is Saturday afternoon back in St. Paul.
“It always feel good when you win games,” Kaprizov said. “We don’t care who score, who has how many points or whatever. You just want to win games.”
Kaprizov scored twice on the power play, Boldy capitalized for a third straight game — fourth including the regular-season finale — while also picking up an assist, and Eriksson Ek was exemplary in the nitty gritty: He helped the Wild go a perfect on the penalty kill and led the game in faceoff wins all while going head-to-head with Vegas’ No. 1 center Jack Eichel, who is pointless in the series.
Same with Eichel’s linemates, Ivan Barbashev and team captain Mark Stone.