Live from the X: Game 3 of the Wild-Golden Knights series

The Stanley Cup playoffs first round series is back in St. Paul after the teams split a pair of games in Las Vegas.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 12:19AM
The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul awaits the start of tonight's game between the Wild and Golden Knights. (Chris Miller)

Welcome to another Wild Live Blog, where you take time away from your TV during commercial breaks to watch highlights, read witty social media posts and get analysis of Game 3 between the Wild and Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.

Our cast and crew tonight consists of Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan, columnists La Velle E. Neal III and Chip Scoggins and hockey/football scribe Randy Johnson, along with master of ceremonies Chris Miller.

The Western Conference first-round series was tied 1-1 after two games in Vegas.

Matt Boldy has been the Wild’s offensive star so far. Here’s the preview story for tonight’s game.

Tuesday’s game ended after bedtime in Minnesota, and the final game story hit the presses at 2:30 a.m.

Chip wrote about the Wild’s aces in the hole.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

