The blueprint made sense on paper, as a concept, but Wild fans have been waiting to see it unfold in the flesh.
Turn the roster over, pivot to a core of young players with high-end potential and trust this new plan will lead to success when it matters most, in the postseason.
Stops and starts and growing pains required patience, but the long-term vision continued to materialize Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
An emphatic 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the first round encapsulated the hopes and beliefs of the Wild organization.
The faces of the present, and the future, delivered in a big way.
Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals. Matt Boldy continued to play with force. Marco Rossi, banished to the fourth line, reminded that he shouldn’t be forgotten by scoring his first career playoff goal. Brock Faber was steady and reliable as usual in smothering Vegas’ top line.
All of them under age 28.
The young’uns are growing up before our eyes.