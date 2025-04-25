Guerin’s assessment of Boldy after that series: “He’s got to change certain things in his game to have more … it is a different game in the playoffs. It’s just different. And I think a lot of people get frustrated with that in hockey. But I think one of the things that makes hockey great is that it is a whole different ballgame. You look at the goals that are scored, they’re hard goals. There’s not a lot of pretty goals and you just got to get your nose dirty. For him, that’s something that he’s got to work on.”