‘Best pass I’ve ever seen’ included in Wild playoff scoring spree of Matt Boldy

LAS VEGAS – The hang time was impressive, as Kirill Kaprizov’s lob sailed by the raised stick of Vegas’ Brett Howden as Howden futilely tried to bat the puck down to the ice.
What was more striking, though, was the accuracy.
Kaprizov’s airborne feed from his own end caught Matt Boldy in stride to spring the Wild winger for a breakaway that Boldy also executed perfectly.
“It might have been the best pass I’ve ever seen,” Boldy said, a compliment that didn’t go undetected by someone else who has also set Boldy up in his career.
“That’s actually rude,” Marcus Foligno quipped. “I assisted on your first NHL goal.”
Since No. 1 in his debut three years ago, Boldy has added another 105 to his collection — plenty of power play markers, some empty-netters and more than a few overtime clinchers.
But never have the goals he’s netted mattered more than they do now.
His clutch deliveries have helped the Wild to a split of their first-round, best-of-seven series against the Golden Knights going into Game 3 Thursday at Xcel Energy Center after a coming-of-age regular season for Boldy proved he was ready for this type of leadership.