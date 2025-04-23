Scoggins: Kirill Kaprizov’s excellence, Matt Boldy’s scoring, Filip Gustavsson’s goaltending give Wild a chance

The punch landed flush on Kirill Kaprizov’s face, sending the Wild superstar to the ice. It was a cheap shot in the middle of a scrum that didn’t draw a penalty.
Kaprizov saved his retaliation for a more appropriate time and situation. His length-of-the-ice toss found the open net, sealing a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 Tuesday night that evened the series and showed the Wild can take a punch and deliver some haymakers of their own as well.
Having a player of Kaprizov’s talent helps the cause. Matt Boldy and Filip Gustavsson, too.
A 5-2 win that included a 4-0 lead can be boiled down to its simplest terms: the Wild’s best players were their best players.
That formula gives the Wild a chance at a series upset, if it continues with Game 3 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild began the postseason with a giant question mark beside their name. Or maybe it was a U for “Unknown.”
They waited until the final possible day to secure a playoff berth, largely because injuries to cornerstone players created endless disruption to the roster.
The Wild finally got healthy in time for the playoffs, but it was unclear if they could be whole again, or somehow rekindle the mojo that made them the surprise team in the NHL through early December.