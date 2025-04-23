LAS VEGAS — A hit taken, much like a hit given, can get lost in the shuffle.
But seconds apart and on either side of a forceful cut to the middle, they weren’t just memorable for the Wild: They completely changed their performance.
“We just got to our game,” Marcus Foligno said.
Those three plays by the new-look line of Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Gustav Nyquist turned the Wild’s slow start into a feel-good finish — their tenacious checking, shrewd decision-making and quality-over-quantity shooting leading the team to a 5-2 takedown of the Golden Knights Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena and 1-1 split in the best-of-seven series.
Game 3 is Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
“The start was the start, but we felt good going into it,” Foligno said after the Wild finally defeated Vegas in five tries this season. “It was nice to see us take over.”
The Wild looked in trouble early.
They had difficulty getting out of their own zone, had yet to test Vegas goalie Adin Hill, and the Golden Knights were getting closer and closer to capitalizing; their 5-0 run in shots began with a pair of saves for Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson in only the first minute — the second off a deflection.