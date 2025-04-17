Zeev Buium seems on track to crack Wild’s postseason lineup

If Zeev Buium’s NHL debut is also Game 1 of a Stanley Cup playoff series, that would be on brand for the young defenseman.
In the Wild’s first practice for the postseason, Buium was on the third defensive pairing next to Zach Bogosian and quarterbacked the top power play.
Coach John Hynes said the team is going day by day with Buium, who only turned pro last Sunday after leaving the University of Denver and signing with the Wild; Hynes indicated he’ll have an answer Saturday on Buium’s status ahead of the series starting Sunday against Vegas.
But known for coming up clutch at the world juniors and NCAA Frozen Four, Buium didn’t look out of place alongside the Wild.
“I’m just excited,” the 19-year-old said. “Every day I just come to the rink it’s fun to be here. This is the highest level. This is where you want to be.
“Yeah, if my name gets called upon, I’ll be ready.”
The potential to kickstart the power play is Buium’s most intriguing quality.
While using an all-forward unit, the Wild blanked on their last six power plays over their past three games. By having Buium run the point for Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello, the Wild can stay offense-focused but with the insurance of having a defenseman on the ice if the puck goes the other way.