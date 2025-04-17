Movies and a dishonest cabbie helped lure Lou Nanne to Minnesota

Hockey legend Lou Nanne, who already has enough awards to fill a locker room, is adding another title to his collection. The former Gophers and North Stars standout will join the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September in recognition of his color commentary and interview shows on radio and TV. In 2024, he retired from covering the boys hockey state tournament after 60 years behind the mic.
Nanne, 83, who also served as the North Stars general manager from 1978 to 1988, talked about life away from the ice during a phone interview earlier this month.
Q: This was the first year that you didn’t cover the state tournament. Did you miss it?
A: Not for five seconds. When I make a decision to do something, I’m usually comfortable with it. I was actually going to quit a year earlier. I had finished a 15-hour shift and was driving home around midnight when my car hit a pothole on Shepard Road. I had to drive 12 miles on a flat. I thought, “I came back from Florida for this? I’m done.” But then I thought, “Well, 60 is a nice number,” so I held off for a year.
Q: Growing up in Ontario, your family didn’t have a TV until you were 13. What did you watch when you finally got a set?
A: I loved Jackie Gleason. I never missed any of his shows. I watch a lot of TV. “Yellowstone,” “Landman.” I also love movies. That’s one of the reasons I came to Minnesota. When [former Gophers coach] John Mariucci was recruiting me, I didn’t know what Minnesota was. They put me up at the Nicollet Hotel, which didn’t have air conditioning. It was so hot, I slept in the bathtub with cold water. And I hated snow. I asked the cabdriver how much it snowed a year and he said, “Three inches.” While I was here on that recruitment trip, I went to nine movies in three days. So when I came back to Canada, I told my dad I had signed up. I mean, nine shows in three days and only 3 inches of snow? I’m going there. My first winter with the team, I wanted to strangle that cabdriver.
Q: Favorite all-time movies?
A: “The Godfather.” I love Mel Brooks. “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein.”