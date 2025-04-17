Movies and a dishonest cabbie helped lure Lou Nanne to Minnesota

A: I loved Jackie Gleason. I never missed any of his shows. I watch a lot of TV. “Yellowstone,” “Landman.” I also love movies. That’s one of the reasons I came to Minnesota. When [former Gophers coach] John Mariucci was recruiting me, I didn’t know what Minnesota was. They put me up at the Nicollet Hotel, which didn’t have air conditioning. It was so hot, I slept in the bathtub with cold water. And I hated snow. I asked the cabdriver how much it snowed a year and he said, “Three inches.” While I was here on that recruitment trip, I went to nine movies in three days. So when I came back to Canada, I told my dad I had signed up. I mean, nine shows in three days and only 3 inches of snow? I’m going there. My first winter with the team, I wanted to strangle that cabdriver.