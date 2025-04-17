The NHL released the schedule for first-round playoff series Thursday morning and, as expected, the best-of-seven Western Conference series between the Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights will start Sunday.
The opening game will be at 9 p.m. Central time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Game 2 is at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Vegas before the series returns to Minnesota. The first two games will be televised by ESPN.
Xcel Energy Center will play host to Game 3 on Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m.
Game 4 is Saturday, April 26, at 3 p.m. at the X. The Frost game scheduled that day will be moved to Sunday, April 27.
TBS will televise Games 3 and 4.
If necessary, Game 5 is Tuesday April 29 in Vegas, Game 6 would be Thursday May 1 in St. Paul, and Game 7 would be back in Vegas on Saturday, May 3.