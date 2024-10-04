After injury-plagued seasons, Marcus Foligno back to 100% for Wild

“Being out of the room and being not with the guys in the battle is the biggest thing,” said Foligno, who has been with the Wild since a 2017 trade and is two games away from 800 in his NHL career after breaking in with Buffalo. “The day-to-day laughter, the day-to-day seriousness of meetings, you’re not in on it. You kind of feel you’re a part of it, but you feel like you’re not important and that’s always tough to do.