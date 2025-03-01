Wild trade for Gustav Nyquist, a playmaker who produced 75 points last season for Nashville

This season, Nyquist had nine goals and 12 assists while playing on the power play and penalty kill — roles he’s expected to take on with the Wild — during a dip for the Predators, who have sunk near the bottom of the standings after an aggressive offseason makeover. They scratched Nyquist for their Saturday game vs. the Islanders for trade-related reasons; the NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Friday.