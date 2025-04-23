Wild

Wild overtime: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s game in Vegas

The Wild found their offense in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 6:16AM
Marcus Foligno of the Wild puts a big hit on Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during Tuesday's playoff game in Las Vegas. (David Becker/The Associated Press)

With his team aiming to even its Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wild coach John Hynes used the same players in Game 2 on Tuesday night as he did in Sunday’s series-opening loss, but he made a notable tweak.

Hynes altered his third and fourth lines, moving Ryan Hartman to third-line center between Marcus Foligno and Gustav Nyqvist, and dropping Marco Rossi to fourth-line center between Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau. In doing so, Hynes was playing the hot hand. Hartman had an assist, took three shots on goal and was plus-2 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Rossi was pointless with only one shot on goal in his playoff debut. In addition, Rossi finished the regular season with a three-game pointless stretch with only two shots on goal in that span.

The move worked out well.

Hartman’s line set the tone in the first period as the Wild raced to a three-goal first-period lead and went on to even the series at one game apiece with a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Hartman assisted on Foligno’s first-period goal, and Foligno added to the physical tone with a team playoff-record 12 hits.

“It’s a combination,” Hynes said, explaining the move to reporters in Las Vegas after Tuesday’s morning skate. “One, it’s a little bit of some matchups. Some of it is how other guys played. … Marco’s a really good two-way center, and he’ll be with two bigger guys. There needs to be a little bit more from Marco because when you get to this time of year, there’s another level of compete.“

Hartman had a strong drive to the net in the game’s first five minutes, forcing Vegas goalie Adin Hill to make a big save. Shortly afterward, Trenin threw a behind-the-back pass to set up Joel Eriksson Ek, but Hill made a spectacular pad save.

Hartman’s line boosted the Wild’s lead to 2-0 in the first period when the veteran center, operating behind the net, found Foligno in the crease. Foligno hammered the puck home at 11:35.

Putting on the hits

The Wild had 54 hits to the Golden Knights’ 29 in Sunday’s opener, and Minnesota continued to throw its weight around in Game 2, especially Foligno.

After delivering 11 hits Sunday, the man nicknamed “Moose’’ opened with six of the Wild’s 18 hits in the first period and finished with 12 of the team’s 36 hits. Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud was a frequent target of Foligno’s physical play.

Through two games, the Wild has outhit Vegas 90-54.

Learning on the fly

In his NHL debut on Sunday, Wild defenseman Zeev Buium had his ups and downs. He logged 13:27 in 19 shifts, took one shot and delivered two hits. He also was hesitant at times, getting stripped of the puck while deciding to pass or shoot. On the Wild’s six-on-five situation late in the third period, Buium had a pass intercepted, forcing Matt Boldy to take a tripping penalty to prevent an empty-net goal.

In Game 2 on Tuesday, Buium played 12:45 over 15 shifts. He had two giveaways and finished with a minus-2 rating.

Buium was on the ice for Noah Hanafin’s second-period goal, making a solid poke-check to deny Nicolas Hague a scoring chance. But the puck caromed to an uncovered Hanafin, who beat goalie Filip Gustavsson to make it 4-1. In the third period, Buium was on the ice for Tomas Hertl’s goal that cut Minnesota’s lead to 4-2.

View post on X

Vegas block party fizzles

Part of the Golden Knights’ success in Game 1 came from their ability to keep pucks away from goalie Adin Hill. Vegas blocked 25 shots Sunday, led by six from Brayden McNabb and four by fellow defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

In Game 2 Tuesday, the Golden Knights weren’t nearly as prolific in that category, blocking only three shots in each of the first two periods and finishing with 13. The Wild, meanwhile, blocked 30 in Game 2 after having 16 in the opener.

Digging out of a hole

With their loss on Sunday, the Wild fell to 5-13 all-time in playoff series openers. They have lost 10 of 12 playoff series when dropping the first game, the exceptions being the 2003 Western Conference semifinals against Vancouver and the 2014 conference quarterfinals against Colorado.

Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive series in which the Wild has split the first two games. They are 4-5 all-time in that scenario but have lost their past four series after a split.

Had the Wild lost on Tuesday, they would have faced longer odds to advance. When losing the first two games of a series, they are 1-8 all-time, beating only Colorado in seven games in 2014.

One-timers

  • McNabb ranked second in the NHL with a rating of plus-42 in the regular season. When Kirill Kaprizov scored to give the Wild a 4-0 lead at 3:59 of the second period, McNabb had a minus-4 rating, and that’s where he finished. McNabb also was penalized for holding Nyqvist in the third period.
    • Golden Knights top-line center Jack Eichel, whose 94 points ranked eighth in the NHL in the regular season, was held to no shots on goal and only five attempted shots. For the series, he had been held pointless, has only two shots on goal and is a minus-3.
