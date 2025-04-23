Wild overtime: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s game in Vegas

With his team aiming to even its Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wild coach John Hynes used the same players in Game 2 on Tuesday night as he did in Sunday’s series-opening loss, but he made a notable tweak.
Hynes altered his third and fourth lines, moving Ryan Hartman to third-line center between Marcus Foligno and Gustav Nyqvist, and dropping Marco Rossi to fourth-line center between Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau. In doing so, Hynes was playing the hot hand. Hartman had an assist, took three shots on goal and was plus-2 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Rossi was pointless with only one shot on goal in his playoff debut. In addition, Rossi finished the regular season with a three-game pointless stretch with only two shots on goal in that span.
The move worked out well.
Hartman’s line set the tone in the first period as the Wild raced to a three-goal first-period lead and went on to even the series at one game apiece with a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Hartman assisted on Foligno’s first-period goal, and Foligno added to the physical tone with a team playoff-record 12 hits.
“It’s a combination,” Hynes said, explaining the move to reporters in Las Vegas after Tuesday’s morning skate. “One, it’s a little bit of some matchups. Some of it is how other guys played. … Marco’s a really good two-way center, and he’ll be with two bigger guys. There needs to be a little bit more from Marco because when you get to this time of year, there’s another level of compete.“
Hartman had a strong drive to the net in the game’s first five minutes, forcing Vegas goalie Adin Hill to make a big save. Shortly afterward, Trenin threw a behind-the-back pass to set up Joel Eriksson Ek, but Hill made a spectacular pad save.
Hartman’s line boosted the Wild’s lead to 2-0 in the first period when the veteran center, operating behind the net, found Foligno in the crease. Foligno hammered the puck home at 11:35.
Putting on the hits
The Wild had 54 hits to the Golden Knights’ 29 in Sunday’s opener, and Minnesota continued to throw its weight around in Game 2, especially Foligno.