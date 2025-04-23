Wild overtime: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s game in Vegas

Hynes altered his third and fourth lines, moving Ryan Hartman to third-line center between Marcus Foligno and Gustav Nyqvist, and dropping Marco Rossi to fourth-line center between Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau. In doing so, Hynes was playing the hot hand. Hartman had an assist, took three shots on goal and was plus-2 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Rossi was pointless with only one shot on goal in his playoff debut. In addition, Rossi finished the regular season with a three-game pointless stretch with only two shots on goal in that span.