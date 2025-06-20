Alleged assassin and wife were ‘preppers’ with a plan to flee during catastrophe, court filing says

A newly unsealed court filing states that Vance Boelter and his wife were “preppers” with a contingency plan in the chance of impending catastrophe.
The federal complaint reveals that at some point, “Boelter had given his wife ‘a bailout plan’” to flee to a relative’s residence in Wisconsin should a disaster unfold. Part of “prepping” includes “anticipating” and adapting to “impending conditions of calamity,” according to a study cited by the National Library of Medicine.
The court filing was written during Boelter’s 43-hour evasion from law enforcement under the belief he may have fled Minnesota following the pair of shootings that killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He was later taken into custody in a field in Green Isle, Minn.
Police stopped Boelter’s wife, along with her four children, more than 100 miles northwest of the family’s home late Saturday morning, according to the complaint and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff. The stop occurred well over 150 miles northwest of the destination of the “bailout plan.”
In a search of the vehicle, officers found a safe, passports for each of the kids and Boelter, at least $10,000 and a pair of pistols in the glove box and inside a cooler. The filing notes Boelter had recently sent the family a group text proclaiming he had gone to war and people with guns may be showing up to their house.
The complaint, unsealed by a federal judge Wednesday, offers the latest detail into Boelter’s life that was punctuated with a non-linear career jumping from food service to international missionary work, local political appointments and funeral homes. An exact motive for the shootings has yet to be announced.
The search for the 57-year-old man from Green Isle drew the largest manhunt in the state’s history and prompted a $50,000 reward from the FBI for information leading to his arrest. By Sunday, investigators narrowed their search to Green Isle where they found an abandoned Buick with a handwritten note inside directed to the FBI, signed by “Dr. Vance Luther Boelter.” The letter admitted he was the “shooter at large in Minnesota.”
Boelter faces six federal charges in connection with the pair of shootings. The federal charges described extensive planning by Boelter to surveil his potential targets, many of whom were Democratic politicians according to various lists he kept. It further said Boelter donned a realistic mask and dressed as a police officer when he approached the homes of Hoffman, Hortman, Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope and Rep. Kristin Bahner, of Maple Grove.