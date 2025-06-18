Twin Cities

Hennepin County seeks to be first to prosecute shootings of lawmakers, spouses

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has asked the federal government to let her office be first to pursue murder charges against Vance Boelter.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 6:34PM
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty left, and BCA Supervisor Drew Evans spoke during a press conference. Moriarty announced multiple charges Against Vance Luther Boelter, and the state will seek first-degree murder charges at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis , MN. Monday June 16, 2025.] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to hold press conference on charges against Vance Luther Boelter. It will be held in the auditorium... (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has asked the federal government to let her office be the first to pursue murder charges against Vance Boelter for the shootings of state lawmakers and their spouses.

Moriarty made the revelation in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, saying the pursuit of murder convictions is what her office does “every day.”

“We have very experienced prosecutors and we’re the largest office in the state,” she said. “We handle violent crime, our people have a great deal of experience.”

While Moriarty has made the request, it is not something that has to be granted.

“The federal government has the legal authority to decide to go first,” she said. “We made the request of them that we would like to go first.”

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Moriarty’s request, but pointed to Monday comments made by acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Joe Thompson.

“My expectation, based on prior cases, is the federal case, federal charges, will be litigated first,” Thompson said. “But the state charges won’t necessarily go anywhere.”

Moriarty’s office filed its criminal complaint against Boelter before he was apprehended. That complaint allowed the office to execute a nationwide search warrant for Boelter’s arrest. Hennepin County Managing Attorney Mike Radmer was tied in with law enforcement throughout the weekend.

Boelter was initially charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County in the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and attempted second-degree murder for the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Thompson announced six federal charges against Boelter on Monday, including murder charges in the Hortman killings that carry a potential death sentence should federal prosecutors pursue it.

Moriarty said at a news conference Monday that her office is seeking first-degree murder charges, which would carry a state sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Related Coverage

St. Paul

Minnesotans will gather at State Capitol for candlelight vigil for Melissa and Mark Hortman

News & Politics

Brooks: Mark Hortman’s life remembered by the kids who loved him

News & Politics

Death penalty case against man charged in lawmaker shootings would be rare in Minnesota history

There are two ways to pursue a first-degree premeditated murder charge at the state level in Minnesota. A prosecutor can convene a grand jury to look at the evidence and say the charge is warranted or a prosecutor can file the charge first. Once the charge is filed in that case, they have 14 days to convene a grand jury to pursue the charge.

Boelter is being held in federal custody in the Sherburne County Jail without bail. Minnesota law mandates that anyone charged with a crime have a chance at bail, which is why the state set Boelter’s bail at $5 million.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in charge of the investigation for state murder charges, while the FBI is in charge of the federal investigation.

There is no legal restriction against the federal government and the state government filing murder charges against the same person. While the Fifth Amendment protects citizens from the “double jeopardy” of being charged with the same crime twice, the U.S. Supreme Court has long held that states and federal government have independent legal standards and court systems. It’s known as the dual sovereignty doctrine.

Moriarty said whatever order the prosecution of Boelter takes, her office will move forward with its case.

“It certainly could impact what happens in either place, but we both have the authority and jurisdiction to go forward on our prosecutions.”

Sarah Nelson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man convicted of back-to-back carjackings in Shakopee and Bloomington is sentenced to prison

Seven visitors from Tajikistan, led by Friendship Force of Minnesota-Twin Cities and the Open World Leadership Center, visited Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim as the group continues a weeklong visit in Minnesota to discuss countering extremism. The group, was seen in Tunheim's US District Courthouse office, along with the official seal Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.]

One driver he targeted was “a 16-year-old girl with just a few months of experience driving a car,” prosecutors noted. He stabbed the second victim.

Twin Cities

Hennepin County seeks to be first to prosecute shootings of lawmakers, spouses

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Melissa Hortman’s home broken into days after assassination

card image