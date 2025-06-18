Hennepin County seeks to be first to prosecute shootings of lawmakers, spouses

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has asked the federal government to let her office be the first to pursue murder charges against Vance Boelter for the shootings of state lawmakers and their spouses.
Moriarty made the revelation in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, saying the pursuit of murder convictions is what her office does “every day.”
“We have very experienced prosecutors and we’re the largest office in the state,” she said. “We handle violent crime, our people have a great deal of experience.”
While Moriarty has made the request, it is not something that has to be granted.
“The federal government has the legal authority to decide to go first,” she said. “We made the request of them that we would like to go first.”
A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Moriarty’s request, but pointed to Monday comments made by acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Joe Thompson.
“My expectation, based on prior cases, is the federal case, federal charges, will be litigated first,” Thompson said. “But the state charges won’t necessarily go anywhere.”
Moriarty’s office filed its criminal complaint against Boelter before he was apprehended. That complaint allowed the office to execute a nationwide search warrant for Boelter’s arrest. Hennepin County Managing Attorney Mike Radmer was tied in with law enforcement throughout the weekend.