Death penalty case against man charged in lawmaker shootings would be rare in Minnesota history

The decision by federal authorities to charge Vance Boelter with both stalking and the use of a firearm in the murders of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, raises the potential for a death sentence, a rarity in Minnesota.
“Will we seek the death penalty? It’s too early to tell,” Joe Thompson, acting U.S. Attorney for the district of Minnesota, said during a news briefing announcing the charges against Boelter. “That is one of the options for several of the charges though.”
Minnesota has no death penalty, but capital punishment is legal under federal law. Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minn., is charged with six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, in the killing of the Hortmans and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The charges say he posed as a police officer in approaching their homes overnight June 14.
Under criminal statutes, to convict someone of federal first-degree murder the crime must be committed with “malice aforethought.”
That element of premeditation in the killings is a clear part of the criminal complaint against Boelter.
It alleges that one of the notebooks found in Boelter’s SUV contained extensive notes on politicians culled from online search engines that can be used to find “home addresses, phone numbers, and information about family members.”
Other notebooks found at a home associated with Boelter had biographical details about Hortman, including a note which read, “Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot.”
Federal first-degree murder charges can also be used in acts of domestic terrorism.