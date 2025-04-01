DOJ wants death penalty for Luigi Mangione if convicted of killing UnitedHealthcare’s Brian Thompson

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday called for the death penalty should Luigi Mangione be convicted of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last year.
“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,“ read a statement Bondi issued late Tuesday morning.
“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” the statement continued.
Mangione, 26, faces separate federal and state murder charges stemming from the killing of the 50-year-old Thompson, who directed the Minnetonka-based company until he was shot to death on a Manhattan street on Dec. 4.
The federal charges include a charge of murder through use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.
According to prosecutors, Mangione had a spiral notebook in which he expressed hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives. UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest health insurer, though the company said Mangione was never a client.
Among the entries, the complaint said, was one from August 2024 that said “the target is insurance” because “it checks every box” and one from October that describes an intent to “wack” an insurance company CEO.
The maximum punishment on the state charges is life in prison. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to a state indictment and has not entered a plea to the federal charges.