Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO did not have insurance coverage from the company

Minnetonka-based healthcare company confirmed the disclosure by New York police about suspect Luigi Mangione.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 11:36PM
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

The man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson did not have coverage from the Minnetonka-based health insurer, a company spokesperson confirmed late Thursday, contrary to speculation that he may have been a disgruntled patient who couldn’t access care.

The disclosure was first made by New York police Thursday and confirmed later by the company, whose spokesperson noted UnitedHealthcare has no record showing Luigi Mangione had insurance coverage from United.

“Today we are confirming that [Mangione] and his mother were not UnitedHealthcare members,” the company said in a statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials who continue their investigation of this horrific crime, and we continue to support those who depend on us for their health care.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told NBC New York in an interview Thursday that investigators have found evidence Mangione had prior knowledge that parent company UnitedHealth Group was holding its annual investor conference in New York City. Mangione also mentioned the company in a note found in his possession when he was detained by police in Pennsylvania.

But Kenny also said: “He does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest health care organization in America. So that’s possibly why he targeted that company.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

