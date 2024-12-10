Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying charged with murder in New York

Luigi Mangione is escorted by police to his arraignment at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. The 26-year-old Maryland native was arrested in Altoona, Pa., on gun charges and for questioning in connection with last week's killing of a health insurance executive in Midtown Manhattan that prompted a manhunt up and down the East Coast, the New York Police Department said. (Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times) (RACHEL WISNIEWSKI)