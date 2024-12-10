News & Politics

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying charged with murder in New York

Luigi Mangione was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania after an employee at a McDonald’s in Altoona recognized him and called authorities.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2024
Luigi Mangione is escorted by police to his arraignment at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. The 26-year-old Maryland native was arrested in Altoona, Pa., on gun charges and for questioning in connection with last week's killing of a health insurance executive in Midtown Manhattan that prompted a manhunt up and down the East Coast, the New York Police Department said. (Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times) (RACHEL WISNIEWSKI)

The prime suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been charged with murder and four other crimes in New York City, according to online court records.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday while eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn., after an employee recognized him and called authorities.

Mangione was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm, online court documents in New York show. The New York criminal complaint against Mangione remains sealed.

In Pennsylvania, he was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson last week in front of a Midtown Manhattan hotel. Thompson, of Maple Grove, was headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4 when he was shot from behind by a man. That man then ran off, and had been seen on surveillance cameras shortly after riding a bicycle into Central Park.

The killing has sparked a surge of vitriol against health insurance companies. In Minnesota, Minnetonka-based Medica said that it was temporarily shutting down its headquarters in Minnetonka and offices in other states. Minneapolis-based UCare also announced it was closing offices after receiving a “concerning” phone call.

Thompson’s killing set off a weeklong search for the gunman, who was arrested Monday. In a news conference Monday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the man as 26-year-old Mangione.

Mangione is due to appear in a New York court later this month.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

