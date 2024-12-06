As authorities in New York continued their manhunt for a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Minnetonka-based Medica has temporarily closed its headquarters as anger at health insurers has swelled online this week.
Medica shuts down Minnesota HQ as manhunt for UnitedHealth CEO killer stretches into Day 3
Citing “an abundance of caution,” the nonprofit health plan’s move responds to safety concerns after shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
A Medica spokesman said safety concerns following Wednesday’s shooting in New York City prompted the health plan to close its offices through Dec. 13, as insurers and other industries across the country take steps to reduce the visibility of top executives.
“We considered the workplace safety of our employees in making that decision,” the spokesman said via e-mail Thursday evening. “The step was taken out of an abundance of caution.”
Investigators into Thompson’s killing found the word “deny” written on one of the bullet casings found at the crime scene, potentially referring to denied health insurance claims. The executive’s widow told NBC News this week Thompson had received threats possibly linked to coverage denials.
Police have not speculated publicly about a motive for Thompson’s killing, but they’ve said the killer appears to have intentionally targeted the UnitedHealthcare chief executive as he was entering a building for an annual investor conference. Authorities have released multiple sets of photos of a person sought for questioning in the homicide investigation.
Medica is a regional health insurer with headquarters in Minnetonka, the same Twin Cities suburb where United has its top corporate offices.
There’s been a long history of links between the organizations, including executives moving between the neighboring companies.
Medica was founded in 1991 when Physicians Health Plan — the original HMO customer in the 1970s and 1980s for UnitedHealthcare’s management services — merged with another health plan. It’s an independent nonprofit insurer, but for many years it continued to hire United for back-office services.
Medica and UnitedHealthcare have taken down web pages with information about top executives, a move taken by other health insurers across the country, according to 404 Media, a technology news publication.
Beyond closing headquarters, Medica says it has temporarily shut down its offices in Duluth, Fargo, Madison and Omaha.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
