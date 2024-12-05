The gunman who fatally ambushed the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in New York City on Wednesday left the scene through a nearby alley, hopped on an e-bike and rode north along Avenue of the Americas to Central Park.
Manhunt continues for killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO
This morning, he’s still at large.
Details about the shooter’s flight came during a news conference Wednesday where police announced Brian Thompson, 50, of Maple Grove was killed in what appeared to be a targeted attack.
Overnight, ABC News reported that bullet casings at the crime scene had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on them. Thompson’s wife told NBC News on Wednesday that her husband had received threats that might have been related to insurance coverage; UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest health insurer.
The New York Times reported the shooter used a pistol with a long silencer, a detail police said Wednesday they could not officially confirm.
“The victim was in New York City to attend an investor conference,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during the news conference.
“It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes,” Tisch said. “And as the victim was walking to the conference hotel, the suspect approached from behind and fired several rounds. ... Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target.”
Leader, valedictorian
Thompson was an executive for 20 years in the massive health insurer UnitedHealthcare, which is part of Minnetonka-based parent company UnitedHealth Group. He held a number of leadership roles at the company, after working for the accounting firm PwC.
The Des Moines Register reported that Thompson was valedictorian of his 1993 high school class in Jewell, Iowa. The town is located nearly 3 hours south of the Twin Cities, just west of Interstate 35.
Investigators were releasing no new details as of 7 a.m. Central time on Thursday.
On Wednesday, police said they were examining the contents of a cell phone found in the alley where the shooter fled. They also indicated the e-bike used by the suspect was part of a local cycle-sharing business.
“There [is] GPS on those bikes,” chief detective Joseph Kenny said during the news conference. “We’ll be working with the company.”
At the end of September, UnitedHealthcare was providing insurance coverage for about 49.3 million people in the U.S.
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest companies in the country, with about 400,000 workers overall including about 19,000 in Minnesota.
