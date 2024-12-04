FAQ: Everything you need to know about Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare

The company’s insurance division has faced scrutiny in the press and from elected officials for the way it reviews and denies requests or claims for medical care. UnitedHealthcare has been investigated for its use of prior authorization to determine whether services are medically necessary for senior citizens covered by Medicare Advantage plans. The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations announced in October that UnitedHealthcare, alongside the two other largest Medicare Advantage insurers, Humana and CVS, boosted profits by denying seniors stays in post-acute care facilities while they recovered from injuries and illnesses. UnitedHealthcare’s prior authorization denial rate for post-acute care ballooned from 10.9% in 2020 to 22.7% in 2022, according to the subcommittee’s report. The denials, the subcommittee wrote in its report, “can force seniors to make difficult choices about their health and finances in the vulnerable days after exiting a hospital.”