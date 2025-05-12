The Vikings made two signings on defense Monday afternoon following their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
Outside linebacker Matt Harmon and defensive lineman Elijah Williams bring Minnesota’s roster to 91 players, including Australian punter Oscar Chapman, who has a practice squad exemption as part of the International Player Pathway program.
That means the Vikings have maxed their roster for the offseason. They will cut to the in-season 53-man roster in late August.
The Vikings brought in 14 drafted players and undrafted free agents on offense and 10 on defense for rookie camp. Harmon and Williams were among the additional 20 players who attended on a tryout basis, a group that also included former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss’ son, Montigo Moss.
Harmon, a 25-year-old from Rockwood, Mich., spent seven seasons playing for Kent State. He appeared in 49 games, peaking at 14 in 2021 and 12 last season, and recorded 105 tackles, four sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Harmon (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) set career bests in total tackles (56), tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (2) in 2024.
Williams, 22, played four seasons at Morgan State. He was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 after a career-best 11 sacks, bringing his total for the Bears to 31. He also made 216 career tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered one. Williams (6-foot-3 and 270 pounds) is originally from Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Vikings will hold their first days of organized team activities May 27-28. Mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12.
