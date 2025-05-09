The son of Hall of Fame receiver and Vikings legend Randy Moss, former Maine receiver Montigo Moss, has some good news after his 48-year-old father revealed in December that he’d undergone surgery to remove cancer from his bile duct.
“He’s definitely doing better now,” the younger Moss said Friday. “He’s been working out, fishing every day almost for the past two, three months. That’s what he does. … He’s out there running some routes with me.”
Montigo Moss hopes to have more good news next week if he can earn a spot on the Vikings roster. He’s one of 20 players participating in a three-day tryout this weekend during rookie minicamp in Eagan.
The elder Moss has had a hands-on role preparing Montigo, the youngest of his two sons, after the 6-foot-1 receiver led Maine with a career-high 61 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. They’ve trained together over the past month with Randy throwing passes.
“He’s prepped me over the past couple years of having a professional mindset, studying plays, getting in with the coaches, details, really just every aspect of how to succeed,” Montigo Moss said. “Call him every day. … I‘ll tell him about today after we watch the film, tell him what I did wrong, what I could do better, and he’ll coach me up."
Over the course of three days in passing drills, Moss may have to play someone off the current Vikings roster. Minnesota has 13 receivers, including third-round rookie Tai Felton and four undrafted signees.
“Hopefully it’s an exciting thing for him,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and he feels like he can come here and compete and learn and be around one of the best receiver coaches in the NFL and see what happens.”
Moss said he doesn’t dwell on his lineage but that it struck him to see photos of his dad at Vikings headquarters.