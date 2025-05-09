Whether it was a completion along the sideline or one of a few interceptions thrown Friday afternoon, new Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer was struck by the level of detail given to him by coaches Kevin O’Connell, Josh McCown and Jordan Traylor after each snap.
“Positive play or negative play, it was, ‘Hey, let’s talk about it for a second,’ ” Brosmer said Friday at the start of a three-day rookie minicamp. “I didn’t realize there were screens out here replaying the play right away; this is awesome.”
Brosmer, a transfer from New Hampshire who led the Gophers with a program-record 268 completions last fall, signed with the Vikings after going undrafted.
The Vikings tabbed Brosmer to be their fourth quarterback, joining J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, after he started 13 games in their backyard for the Gophers. O’Connell also got an up-close look at Brosmer during back-to-back pro days on the University of Minnesota campus, as NCAA rules allowed Brosmer to participate upon transferring.
“Caught my eye then,” O’Connell said, adding: “A lot of it was on display today. … Efficient thrower. … I have a lot of respect for P.J. [Fleck] and his staff and how they’ve coached football over there. [Brosmer’s] high football IQ shows up when he can arrive here, spend a couple hours in meetings and he’s out there making corrections in the middle of a 7-on-7 walkthrough.”
Brosmer said that final Saturday of the NFL draft, when teams were calling about signing him as an undrafted addition during the final rounds, wasn’t the easiest day he’s ever had.
“Long day, really long day,” Brosmer said. “Now I come back to Minnesota, I’m always looking for the reason that I’m here. The people are absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to find out what my journey looks like along my path here.
“There’s a reason that I’m here,” Brosmer added. “I do my best to try to live each day with that mentality. … I think it all unfolded the way it should be.”