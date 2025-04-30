Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard shared the same phrase in posts on X twice in the span of a week in January.
The first time was five days after the Vikings’ 31-9 loss to the Lions in the regular-season finale.
The second was the morning after their 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams.
“More is required,” Greenard wrote then in all caps.
The three-word mantra disseminated throughout the Vikings facility this offseason and wound up on T-shirts players found at their lockers when they arrived for the start of the offseason program last week, offensive tackle Brian O’Neill said Tuesday.
It’s a fitting phrase for a team that flashed greatness last year but looked the opposite in the two games that mattered most at season’s end.
Greenard said Tuesday that when he posted the phrase, he wasn’t sure how or where the team would discover that “more” for itself.
“We gotta dig deep somewhere to find it, but more is required, and that’s the only thing we can do,” Greenard said Tuesday. “Everybody can do that. ... Somebody else is always gonna be better than you if you’re not taking care of the little smaller things and putting that much more into it. That’s it. That’s the whole M.O.”