Neal: NFL draft decisions by NFC North chasers show they're supporting QBs as they pursue Lions

In this Quarterback Above Everything era, the Vikings appear to have given J.J. McCarthy more help than the Bears gave Caleb Williams and the Packers gave Jordan Love.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 1:00AM
The NFC North teams made draft picks Thursday to support their quarterbacks: the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy and, left from top, the Lions' Jared Goff, the Bears' Caleb Williams and the Packers' Jordan Love. (Minnesota Star Tribune and Associated Press photos)

Jared Goff has been slinging passes around the NFL for what seems like forever. But the former Cal standout and current irritant to NFC North teams is just 30 years old. Goff and the Lions are going to be a pain in the sides of division opponents for several more years.

Even with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leaving to take over in Chicago, it’s wrong to expect Detroit’s offense to drop far off the 400-plus yards it averaged a game in 2024. Toppling Detroit remains a challenge.

The other teams in the division must figure out ways to catch the kings of the North. The Vikings are tasked with sustaining success with a quarterback basically in his redshirt freshman season. The Packers hope the quarterback they bet on is actually the guy. And the hot mess Bears have to stop being a hot mess before they experience any success.

The first round of the NFL draft Thursday signaled how the NFC North chasers will hunt the Lions.

This is the Quarterback Above Everything era of football in terms of scouting, development and maintenance. And the Vikings, Packers and Bears used their most important pick Thursday to support the most important player on the roster.

Conclusion: If J.J. McCarthy wasn’t already drafted into a good situation with the Vikings, he’s certainly set up the best of the three.

Let’s start from the bottom. Chicago used free agency and trades to shore up its interior offensive line. As Thursday approached, the Bears still needed an upgrade at left tackle, a proven pass rusher on the roster beyond Montez Sweat, depth in the backfield and help at safety because Jaquon Brisker has had multiple concussions.

It’s not to say the Bears’ selection of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland won’t work out. Johnson likes two-tight-end sets, and Loveland could pair with Cole Kmet for a nice tandem. But the Bears had more pressing needs elsewhere.

And did they even select the best tight end? Loveland was taken over Penn State’s Tyler Warren, who now can become the Colts’ next Dallas Clark. And Bears quarterback Caleb Williams would not throw to Kmet last season, so he needs to be rewired to look for the big guys. The pick can help him. How much it helps remains to be seen.

There are still some Jordan Love detractors. His three-interception, two-sack performance against Philadelphia in the wild-card playoff game likely kept those fires burning. And supporters of the Purple and the Monsters of the Midway would love for his demise to be real.

But Love has thrown for 7,500 yards and 57 touchdowns in 32 games over the past two seasons. He’s still only 26. He plays behind a fabulous offensive line that limited him to 22 sacks last season. And he has a strong running game to lean on.

The problem was that Packers receivers were third in the league in dropped passes. (By the way, my mind is blown that Eagles receivers dropped seven passes all last season.) I’m not sure one pick can change all that, but Green Bay selected a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since Javon Walker in 2002. Matthew Golden runs a 4.29-second 40-yard dash and can play multiple roles in an offense

He’s good, but caution, Packers fans. This does not elevate Green Bay’s receiving corps to Vikings or Lions levels.

McCarthy was drafted into a great situation last season with an offensive-minded head coach, strong receiving corps, bookend tackles and a ferocious Brian Flores-coached defense. Like the Bears, the Vikings addressed part of their offensive interior through free agency. On Thursday, the Vikings completed their work by selecting Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, who has started some at tackle but will be used at guard.

He should be better than the last Ohio State offensive lineman they selected, the gone and nearly forgotten Wyatt Davis of 2021.

Jackson is the final digit of the fist that is an offensive line. Sam Darnold was sacked 49 times last season, which took its toll on him. Vikings brass recognized that and finally addressed the line. The trade for Jordan Mason makes the running game easier to learn on.

The J.J. McCarthy era begins with him having essentially everything he needs to succeed. And the Vikings are in the best position to chase after Goff and the Lions.

Somewhere, in a darkness retreat far away, Aaron Rodgers is jealous.

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

Vikings

