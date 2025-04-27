Jared Goff has been slinging passes around the NFL for what seems like forever. But the former Cal standout and current irritant to NFC North teams is just 30 years old. Goff and the Lions are going to be a pain in the sides of division opponents for several more years.
Even with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leaving to take over in Chicago, it’s wrong to expect Detroit’s offense to drop far off the 400-plus yards it averaged a game in 2024. Toppling Detroit remains a challenge.
The other teams in the division must figure out ways to catch the kings of the North. The Vikings are tasked with sustaining success with a quarterback basically in his redshirt freshman season. The Packers hope the quarterback they bet on is actually the guy. And the hot mess Bears have to stop being a hot mess before they experience any success.
The first round of the NFL draft Thursday signaled how the NFC North chasers will hunt the Lions.
This is the Quarterback Above Everything era of football in terms of scouting, development and maintenance. And the Vikings, Packers and Bears used their most important pick Thursday to support the most important player on the roster.
Conclusion: If J.J. McCarthy wasn’t already drafted into a good situation with the Vikings, he’s certainly set up the best of the three.
Let’s start from the bottom. Chicago used free agency and trades to shore up its interior offensive line. As Thursday approached, the Bears still needed an upgrade at left tackle, a proven pass rusher on the roster beyond Montez Sweat, depth in the backfield and help at safety because Jaquon Brisker has had multiple concussions.
It’s not to say the Bears’ selection of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland won’t work out. Johnson likes two-tight-end sets, and Loveland could pair with Cole Kmet for a nice tandem. But the Bears had more pressing needs elsewhere.