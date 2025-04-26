The Vikings entered Friday night with a long wait before they were on the clock again during the NFL draft’s second and third rounds.
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah extended the wait to improve Minnesota’s draft capital on Saturday. The Vikings traded back with the Houston Texans, dropping from No. 97 to No. 102, where Minnesota drafted Maryland receiver Tai Felton.
For trading back five spots, the Vikings gained an additional fifth-round pick (No. 142 overall) while sending their sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) to Houston.
The Vikings now have picks No. 139 and No. 142 in the fifth round on Saturday.
Felton, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound team captain, developed into Maryland’s leading receiver as a three-star recruit in 2021 out of Ashburn, Va.
He is coming off a breakout season for the Terrapins, finishing fourth in the FBS with a program-record 96 receptions. Felton turned those catches into 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns.
There’s also “more juice to squeeze” as a special teamer, Vikings assistant general manager Ryan Grigson said Friday night.
“He has returned kicks before, he has fair-caught punts, he can do it,” Grigson said. “He can field the ball. We feel like there’s more juice to squeeze on special teams. ... The type of player that is going to work to define a role for himself.”