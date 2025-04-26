After trading back from their No. 97 pick with the Texans to No. 102, the Vikings selected Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton on Friday.
The Vikings also moved up from No. 187 in the sixth round to No. 142 in the first round on Saturday via the trade.
Here are five things to know about the newest Viking.
1. Felton’s communication with the Vikings picked up after a strong NFL scouting combine performance.
He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51-second 10-yard split. The time was faster than several receivers taken ahead of him in the draft.
“There’s play speed and there’s timed speed, but we all sat in those rooms and you could feel this player’s speed on film, and he’s also 6-1,” Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson said Friday night.
Felton also posted a 39.5-inch vertical, the fourth-best among wide receivers, and a 10-foot, 10-inches broad jump.
2. Expect to see Felton on special teams early.