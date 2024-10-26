Max Brosmer’s 320 yards stoke Gophers to 48-23 homecoming victory over Maryland

Turning Point After Maryland had cut the Gophers’ lead to 31-10 with 28 seconds left in the first half, Minnesota got the ball at the 35 after the Terps kickoff went out of bounds. Brosmer quickly found tight end Jameson Geers, who made a leaping catch for a 23-yard gain to the Maryland 35 with 16 seconds left. After a spike and an incompletion, Brosmer hit Jackson on the sideline for a 19-yard gain to the 16 with seven seconds left, setting up Dragan Kesich’s 34-yard field goal for a 34-10 lead. Coupled with the Gophers’ TD to start the third quarter, the Terrapins were cooked.