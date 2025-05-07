Podcast: Gophers coach Niko Medved on his first six weeks, the transfer portal and more

Introduction: Host Michael Rand does the show in reverse, starting with his interview with Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved. You’ll learn what Medved loves about coaching, how he views his current players and what it is like to recruit in the modern game. He’s been on the job only six weeks and it’s been a whirlwind of activity.
22:00: Rand breaks down Wolves vs. Warriors and finds three things Minnesota must overcome to win the series.
28:00: The Twins look more like themselves.
