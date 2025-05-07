Sports

Podcast: Gophers coach Niko Medved on his first six weeks, the transfer portal and more

Host Michael Rand does the show in reverse, starting with his interview with Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved. Rand breaks down Wolves vs. Warriors.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 2:08PM
New Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved speaks at his first press conference in late March. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand does the show in reverse, starting with his interview with Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved. You’ll learn what Medved loves about coaching, how he views his current players and what it is like to recruit in the modern game. He’s been on the job only six weeks and it’s been a whirlwind of activity.

22:00: Rand breaks down Wolves vs. Warriors and finds three things Minnesota must overcome to win the series.

28:00: The Twins look more like themselves.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

