Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore dead at 25

Moore, who spent the past year on the Vikings roster, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 3:39AM
Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore photographed last June. Moore suffered a season-ending injury in the Vikings preseason opener two months later. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Vikings receiver Rondale Moore died on Saturday, Feb. 21, according to the New Albany, Ind., police department.

Moore, 25, is suspected to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said in a statement that Moore was found deceased in the garage of a property, adding that an investigation is underway.

Moore was a standout receiver at Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., and at Purdue, where he set a program record with 313 all-purpose yards in his first game in 2018. The elusive Moore, standing 5-foot-8, finished that year as an All-American selection with over 2,000 all-purpose yards. Despite two injury-shortened seasons that followed at Purdue, Moore’s game-breaking talent got him drafted in the second round (49th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” wrote his former Purdue coach, Jeff Brohm, on social media. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with.”

Purdue’s football program also issued a statement: “An All-American with an infectious smile, Rondale was a joy on and off the field. Someone who left this world too soon, Rondale will be remembered as a legendary Boilermaker.”

There were fewer receivers more elusive. The Vikings found out quickly during Moore’s second NFL game in 2021 for Arizona, where his first NFL touchdown came on a broken play for a 77-yard score against Minnesota.

The Cardinals traded Moore to the Atlanta Falcons after the 2023 season; he had 1,450 yards from scrimmage in 39 games over three seasons for Arizona.

Moore signed a one-year deal with the Vikings for the 2025 season, but injuries continued to follow. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Aug. 9 preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called the injury “heartbreaking” after Moore had overcome a previous knee injury that kept him out of the 2024 season in Atlanta.

A Vikings spokesperson, in a statement, said the team will “make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” O’Connell wrote in a statement. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.

“We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream,” O’Connell continued, “and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Teammates expressed grief on social media.

“Bro what in the world. You was gon’ comeback ‘n prove ‘em wrong .. RIP,” wrote Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

“Ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me a few hours ago,” wrote Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown, Moore’s ex-Cardinals teammate.

It’s the second time in a little more than 19 months that a Vikings player died during the offseason. On July 6, 2024, rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a car accident in Maryland. Jackson was 24.

On May 30, 2022, Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a Vikings first-round draft pick in 2020, was killed in a car accident in Texas at age 25.

Families can find mental health information and resources for crisis care on NAMI Minnesota’s website, namimn.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See Moreicon

