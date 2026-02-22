Vikings receiver Rondale Moore died on Saturday, Feb. 21, according to the New Albany, Ind., police department.
Moore, 25, is suspected to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said in a statement that Moore was found deceased in the garage of a property, adding that an investigation is underway.
Moore was a standout receiver at Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., and at Purdue, where he set a program record with 313 all-purpose yards in his first game in 2018. The elusive Moore, standing 5-foot-8, finished that year as an All-American selection with over 2,000 all-purpose yards. Despite two injury-shortened seasons that followed at Purdue, Moore’s game-breaking talent got him drafted in the second round (49th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.
“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” wrote his former Purdue coach, Jeff Brohm, on social media. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with.”
Purdue’s football program also issued a statement: “An All-American with an infectious smile, Rondale was a joy on and off the field. Someone who left this world too soon, Rondale will be remembered as a legendary Boilermaker.”
There were fewer receivers more elusive. The Vikings found out quickly during Moore’s second NFL game in 2021 for Arizona, where his first NFL touchdown came on a broken play for a 77-yard score against Minnesota.
The Cardinals traded Moore to the Atlanta Falcons after the 2023 season; he had 1,450 yards from scrimmage in 39 games over three seasons for Arizona.