Souhan: Rob Brzezinski well positioned to run Vikings for short term ... then what?

After firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings owners named longtime team executive Rob Brzezinski their interim general manager, meaning he’ll oversee much of the offseason, including the draft.
This raises two important questions:
- Is Brzezinski the right person to oversee important personnel decisions?
- Could Brzezinski win the general manager job by performing well this winter and spring?
Brzezinski’s title is vice president of football operations. His specialty is managing the salary cap, and he’s very good at that.
He’s well-liked and respected throughout the organization and by people outside the organization who know him. If anyone in the organization was going to be able to rule by building consensus, it would be Brzezinski.
He does not, however, come from a scouting background, and most NFL general managers build their expertise and their résumés by proving themselves in the realm of player evaluation.
There are two somewhat-recent situations among Minnesota professional teams that could provide insights into the challenges Brzezinski will face.
Former Vikings General Manager Jeff Diamond joined the team as a public relations assistant in the mid-’70s and rose methodically through the organization. He was not a scout by trade, but he learned how to run the team by working in different departments. Like Brzezinski, he became proficient in salary cap maneuvering.
In 1998, Diamond’s best team lost in the NFC championship game. He was named NFL executive of the year, and he left to become president of the Tennessee Titans, who in Diamond’s first season came within a yard of winning the Super Bowl.